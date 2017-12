BRIEF-Rovsing Expects EBITDA 2017/2018 At DKK 0-2 Mln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Rovsing A/S:

* REG-ANNOUNCEMENT 268 - DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AND STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

* ROVSING A/S - FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2021/22 OF REVENUE OF DKK 64 MILLION AND EBITDA-MARGIN OF +10%

* ROVSING A/S - HAS COMPLETED A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 33.3 MILLION NEW SHARES, EQUIVALENT TO 9.09% OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL

* ROVSING A/S - SUBSCRIPTION HAS TAKEN PLACE AT A PRICE OF DKK 0.141 PER SHARE

* ROVSING A/S - SEES 2017/18 REVENUE DKK 32-36 MILLION AND EBITDA DKK 0-2 MILLION