BRIEF-Rovsing Q1 posts widening EBITDA loss, to initiate cost saving measures

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ROVSING A/S

* Q1 REVENUE DKK ‍4.0​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 9.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍CONSIDERS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 1ST QUARTER 2017/18 AS BEING UNSATISFACTORY.​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 IS MAINTAINED​

* ‍UPDATED STRATEGY IS EXPECTED TO BE DISCLOSED BEFORE END OF 2017​

* ‍FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 IS MAINTAINED​

* ‍COST SAVING MEASURES WILL BE INITIATED AND TAKE EFFECT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.​

* Q1 EBITDA LOSS DKK ‍2.2​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)