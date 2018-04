April 20 (Reuters) - Rovsing A/S:

* REG-CONTRACT CSG SERVICE

* WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG

* IMPACT WILL NOT AFFECT ADJUSTED GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.

* CONTRACT IS A 5-YEAR CONTRACT RUNNING FROM 2018 UNTIL 2022. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)