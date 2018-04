April 2 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc:

* ROWAN ANNOUNCES CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR THE ROWAN VIKING

* ROWAN COMPANIES - ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA

* CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: