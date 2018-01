Jan 5 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc:

* ROWAN ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF TWO MODERN JACK-UP RIGS

* ROWAN COMPANIES PLC - ‍INTENDS TO MOBILIZE THE MODERN JACK-UPS TO MIDDLE EAST FROM THEIR CURRENT LOCATION IN BRAZIL IN LATE Q1 2018​

* ROWAN SAYS CONCLUDED PURCHASE OF 2 LETOURNEAU SUPER 116E JACK-UP RIGS IN PUBLIC AUCTION FROM PETROLEO BRASILEIRO'S UNIT FOR $38.5 MILLION PER UNIT