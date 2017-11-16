FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rowan Co's unit got notice of early termination from Anadarko Petroleum
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 9:35 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

BRIEF-Rowan Co's unit got notice of early termination from Anadarko Petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Rowan Companies - ‍on Nov 13, co’s unit got notice of early termination from Anadarko Petroleum as per co’s drilling contract for drillship Rowan Resolute​

* Rowan companies plc says ‍pursuant to terms of the drilling contract, termination will become effective on June 1, 2018​ - SEC filing

* Rowan - ‍following termination, co expects to receive lump sum payment from Anadarko for remainder of term of drilling contract at rate of $418,400/day​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hwCh9J) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.