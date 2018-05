May 22 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies PLC:

* ROWAN EXTENDS LIQUIDITY RUNWAY BY ENTERING INTO NEW UNSECURED FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY

* ROWAN COMPANIES PLC - FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BILLION

* ROWAN COMPANIES PLC - NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: