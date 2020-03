March 16 (Reuters) - Roxas and Co Inc:

* COMPANY OFFICE LOCATED IN MAKATI, NCR WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE QUARANTINE IMPLEMENTING RULES

* CO’S BUSINESSES ENGAGED IN HOTEL OPERATIONS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN METRO MANILA, MAY BE AFFECTED BY QUARANTINE

* COCONUT PROCESSING PLANT IN TUPI, SOUTH COTABATO AND REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENTS IN BATANGAS, NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: