May 15 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc:

* ROXGOLD DELIVERS RECORD GOLD PRODUCTION AND CASH FLOW IN FIRST QUARTER 2018; ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* FOR QUARTER, INCREASED GOLD SALES BY 24% WITH 40,050 OUNCES OF GOLD SOLD TOTALLING REVENUES OF $53 MILLION

* COMPANY'S OBJECTIVES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 INCLUDE GOLD PRODUCTION BETWEEN 120,000 AND 130,000 OUNCES