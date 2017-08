July 25 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold produces 27,970 ounces of gold at Yaramoko in Q2 and remains on track to achieve upper end of annual production guidance

* Roxgold Inc - ‍remains on track to achieve upper end of annual production guidance​

* Roxgold Inc - ‍27,970 ounces of gold produced at Yaramoko gold project in Q2​

* Roxgold Inc - ‍on track to achieve upper end of its guidance range of 105,000 -115,000 ounces for full 2017 year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: