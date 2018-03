BRIEF-Roxgold Reports Q4 Financial Results

March 28 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc:

* ROXGOLD REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS - STRONG CASH FLOW DRIVEN BY ROBUST OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION

* ‍ PRODUCED 35,016 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ROXGOLD- FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, ACHIEVED TONNES MINED OF 108,094 TONNES LEADING TO QUARTERLY MILL THROUGHPUT OF 70,815 TONNES

* SEES 2018 ‍GOLD PRODUCTION BETWEEN 110,000 AND 120,000 OUNCES​

* ‍SEES 2018 UNDERGROUND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BETWEEN $22 MILLION AND $26 MILLION​

* SEES ‍CASH OPERATING COST BETWEEN $450 AND $500/OUNCE IN 2018​

* ‍IN 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO SEE A GREATER PROPORTION OF MILL FEED MET BY STOPING ACTIVITIES AS OPPOSED TO ORE DEVELOPMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: