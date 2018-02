BRIEF-RoxSan Pharmacy Notifies Patients Of Potential Breach Of Unsecured Personal Information

Feb 13 (Reuters) - RoxSan Pharmacy:

* ROXSAN PHARMACY NOTIFIES PATIENTS OF POTENTIAL BREACH OF UNSECURED PERSONAL INFORMATION

* ROXSAN PHARMACY​ - ‍NOTIFIED 1,049 PATIENTS OF A POTENTIAL BREACH OF UNSECURED PERSONAL PATIENT PROTECTED HEALTH INFORMATION

* ROXSAN PHARMACY SAYS SECURITY INCIDENT INVOLVED TRANSMISSION OF A DATA FILE TO A BUSINESS ASSOCIATE ON JANUARY 20, 2015

* ‍ROXSAN SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY INDICATION THAT INFORMATION HAS BEEN ACCESSED OR USED BY ANY UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL​

* ROXSAN PHARMACY SAYS ‍UNSECURED INFORMATION INCLUDES RECORDS DATED BETWEEN APRIL 2015 AND AUGUST 2015

* ‍ROXSAN PHARMACY - DATA FILE CONTAINING UNSECURED INFORMATION DID NOT CONTAIN PATIENT NAMES OR ADDRESSES OR OTHER PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION INFORMATION