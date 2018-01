Jan 19 (Reuters) - Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd:

* RP VENTURES PTE & JV PARTNER, TE2 DEVELOPMENT PTE, ENTER DEAL TO BUY DEVELOPMENT KISMIS VIEW FOR S$102.8 MILLION

* ACQUISITION NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS FOR FY2018​