Sept 15 (Reuters) - Roxy-pacific Holdings Ltd

* Rh Guillemard enters agreements to acquire freehold residential sites at 12 Guillemard Lane total purchase price of S$22.5 million

* Acquisition not expected to have a material impact on group’s consolidated earnings for current FY ending 31 Dec 2017

* Deal not expected to have material impact on Group’s consolidated earnings for current FY ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: