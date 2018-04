April 6 (Reuters) - ROY Ceramics SE:

* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR AN INVESTMENT IN A PROJECT DEVELOPMENT IN JURUPA VALLEY

* SAYS ‍ OVERALL PROJECT COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND USD 61.8 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍ ROY WILL PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROJECT AS A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH USD 5 MILLION.​