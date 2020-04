BRIEF-Royal Bafokeng Platinum Says Co Will Recommence Its Operations On April 20

April 17 (Reuters) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd:

* JSE: RBP - RBPCB - UPDATE ON THE RECOMMENCEMENT OF RBPLAT’S OPERATIONS

* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LTD - WILL THEREFORE RECOMMENCE ITS OPERATIONS ON 20 APRIL 2020

* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM - EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT HAVE VOLUNTARILY WAIVED 33% OF THEIR SALARY DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

