BRIEF-Royal Bafokeng Platinum Says Operations Will Be Placed Under Care And Maintenance For 21-Day Period

March 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd:

* JSE: RBP - RBPCB - RBPLAT’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LTD - FOR 21-DAY PERIOD, OUR OPERATIONS WILL BE PLACED UNDER CARE AND MAINTENANCE

* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LTD - ‘AT THIS STAGE IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LTD - WORKING TO PROTECT OUR CASH RESOURCES BY PROACTIVELY MANAGING OUR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND WORKING CAPITAL