May 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada:

* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF RBC TRUST CAPITAL SECURITIES - SERIES 2008-1

* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA - RBC CAPITAL TRUST WILL REDEEM ALL OF ISSUED & OUTSTANDING $500 MILLION OF TRUST CAPITAL SECURITIES - SERIES 2008-1 ON JUNE 30