BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Q1 attributable profit 792 mln stg

April 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC :

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1.213 BILLION STG

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP Q1 CET1 16.4 PERCENT

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP Q1 CONDUCT AND LITIGATION CHARGES OF 19 MILLION STG

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP Q1 RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF 209 MILLION STG, DOWN FROM 509 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP Q1 RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 9.3 PERCENT

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP SAYS NO UPDATE ON RESOLUTION OF TALKS WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER RMBS MIS-SELLING

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP Q1 COST TO INCOME RATIO OF 60.5 PERCENT

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP Q1 ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT 792 MILLION STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)