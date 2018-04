April 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC :

* PATRICK FLYNN WILL BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF RBSG

* FLYNN WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GROUP AUDIT COMMITTEE

* FLYNN ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GROUP AUDIT COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)