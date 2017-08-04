FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland net interest margin stable
August 4, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland net interest margin stable

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Net interest margin (nim) was stable on h1 2016 at 2.18 percent

* A net impairment loss of £116 million

* Current estimate of ifrs9 impact if applied on 1 july 2017, is to increase credit impairment provisions by £0.5 billion before tax

* An incremental charge of £50 million for williams and glyn remedy package

* Defaults in h1 2017 remained at very low levels in uk banking business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

