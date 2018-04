April 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC :

* NET INTEREST MARGIN (NIM) WAS STABLE AT 2.04% COMPARED WITH Q4 2017

* RWAS INCREASED BY £1.8 BILLION COMPARED WITH Q4 2017

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF MODEL UPLIFTS WITHIN COMMERCIAL BANKING, RWAS REDUCED BY £2.5 BILLION.

* IMPAIRMENT LOSSES IN Q1 OF 78 MILLION STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)