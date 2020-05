May 1 (Reuters) -

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND POSTS Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT OF 519 MILLION STG

* RBS NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 1.89%

* RBS’S BO TO BE WOUND DOWN AS A CUSTOMER FACING BRAND

* RBS REITERATES STRATEGIC PRIORITIES LAID OUT IN FEBRUARY

* RBS HAS PROVIDED CBILS LOANS WORTH 1.5 BILLION STG, 190,000 MORTGAGE REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Lawrence White)