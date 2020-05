BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Scotland Remain Committed To Our £250 Million Cost Reduction Target

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC:

* CET1 RATIO INCREASED TO 16.6% IN QUARTER FOLLOWING CANCELLATION OF PROPOSED DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

* NET LENDING INCREASED BY £13.1 BILLION IN QUARTER ACROSS RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT REGULATORY CHANGES WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT INCOME IN OUR PERSONAL BUSINESS BY AROUND £200 MILLION

* REMAIN COMMITTED TO OUR £250 MILLION COST REDUCTION TARGET

* QTRLY BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN (NIM) OF 1.89% WAS 4 BASIS POINTS LOWER THAN Q4 2019

* EXPECT STRATEGIC COSTS TO BE AT LOWER END OF OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF £0.8-1.0 BILLION

* EXPECT FULL YEAR 2020 LOSS RATE WILL BE MEANINGFULLY HIGHER THAN OUR GUIDANCE OF BELOW 30-40 BASIS POINTS

* WILL DEFER DECISIONS ON ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTIONS UNTIL END OF 2020

* GIVEN THE CURRENT UNCERTAINTY THE LEVEL OF RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS (RWAS) AT THE END OF 2020 IS VERY LIKELY TO EXCEED THE £185-190 BILLION RANGE WE PREVIOUSLY GUIDED TO

* WE DO HOWEVER CONTINUE TO TARGET A REDUCTION IN NATWEST MARKETS RWAS TO AROUND £32 BILLION BY THE END OF 2020 AND EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THIS WITH LOWER INCOME DISPOSAL LOSSES THAN THE £0.4 BILLION PREVIOUSLY GUIDED TO

RBS ANTICIPATES OBSERVABLE CREDIT DETERIORATION OF A PROPORTION OF ASSETS RESULTING IN A MATERIAL UPLIFT IN ECL REQUIREMENTS