May 2 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC:

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES PACKAGE DEED SIGNED

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - ENTERED INTO FRAMEWORK AND STATE AID DEED WITH HM TREASURY AND BCR LTD WHICH REPLACES EXISTING REVISED STATE AID COMMITMENT DEED

* RBS - ANNOUNCEMENT SETS OUT INDICATIVE TIMESCALE FOR START OF ALTERNATIVE PACKAGE OF REMEDIES ON DIVESTITURE OF BUSINESS PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS WILLIAMS & GLYN