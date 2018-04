BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Scotland Says Ring-Fencing Transfer Scheme Effective

April 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC :

* RING-FENCING TRANSFER SCHEME EFFECTIVE

* PROPOSED RING-FENCING TRANSFER SCHEME UNDER PART VII OF FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 SANCTIONED BY COURT OF SESSION IN SCOTLAND

* IN JULY 2018, RBS GROUP PLANS TO RESTRUCTURE NATWEST MARKETS PLC CAPITAL STRUCTURE VIA A COURT APPROVED CAPITAL REDUCTION.

* IN MAY 2018, RBS GROUP INTENDS TO COMMENCE, IN COURT OF SESSION IN SCOTLAND, A SECOND RFTS TO TRANSFER CERTAIN CUSTOMER DERIVATIVES FROM NATWEST BANK TO NATWEST MARKETS PLC