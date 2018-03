March 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland:

* UPDATE ON RING FENCING PLANS

* ‍SCHEME HAS BEEN SANCTIONED BY COURT ​

* ‍EXPECTS TO CONFIRM DATE OF INTENDED IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME BY WAY OF FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN EARLY APRIL 2018​

* ‍AS SCHEME IS IMPLEMENTED, ADAM & CO WILL BE RENAMED " ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC" AND RBS PLC WILL BE RENAMED "NATWEST MARKETS PLC"​