March 14 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES GLOBAL SUSPENSION OF CRUISING

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - GIVEN GLOBAL PUBLIC HEALTH CIRCUMSTANCES, CO HAS DECIDED TO SUSPEND SAILINGS OF FLEET GLOBALLY AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

* WILL CONCLUDE ALL CURRENT SAILINGS AS SCHEDULED AND ASSIST OUR GUESTS WITH THEIR SAFE RETURN HOME

* WE EXPECT TO RETURN TO SERVICE ON APRIL 11, 2020