BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Comments On Coronavirus February 13Th 2020

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN COMMENTS ON CORONAVIRUS FEBRUARY 13TH 2020

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD - HAS NOW CANCELLED A TOTAL OF 18 SAILINGS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA AND HAS ALSO MODIFIED SEVERAL ITINERARIES

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - MEASURES HAVE AN ESTIMATED IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2020 OF APPROXIMATELY $0.65 PER SHARE

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD - CANCELLATION MEASURES HAVE AN ESTIMATED IMPACT ON CO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2020 OF APPROXIMATELY $0.65 PER SHARE

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD - RECENT BOOKINGS FOR OUR BROADER BUSINESS HAVE ALSO BEEN SOFTER

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN - IF CO WAS TO CANCEL ALL REMAINING SAILINGS IN ASIA THROUGH APRIL END, WOULD IMPACT 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BY ADDITIONAL $0.55PER SHARE

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN - IF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, CONCERNS OVER OUTBREAK CONTINUE FOR EXTENDED PERIOD, COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: