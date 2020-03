BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Says With Covid-19 Adding Uncertainty, Allowing Guests To Cancel Cruises As Late As Two Days Before Departure

March 6 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD - WITH COVID-19 ADDING UNCERTAINTY, ALLOWING GUESTS TO CANCEL CRUISES AS LATE AS TWO DAYS BEFORE DEPARTURE

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - GUESTS WILL RECEIVE A FULL CREDIT FOR THEIR FARE, USABLE ON ANY FUTURE SAILING OF GUEST’S CHOICE IN 2020 OR 2021

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - “CRUISE WITH CONFIDENCE” POLICY APPLIES TO BOTH NEW AND EXISTING CRUISE BOOKINGS

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - POLICY APPLIES TO ALL CRUISES WITH A SAILING DATE ON OR BEFORE JULY 31, 2020

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - POLICY WILL BE OFFERED BY CO'S GLOBAL BRANDS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL, CELEBRITY CRUISES, AZAMARA AND SILVERSEA