BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises To Disallow Guests With Chinese, Hong Kong, Macau Passport On-board

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES, ON ANTHEM OF THE SEAS, SAYS NONE OF THE 4 GUESTS BEING TESTED BY CDC SHOWED ANY CLINICAL SIGNS, SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES, ON ANTHEM OF THE SEAS, SAYS 1 OF THE 4 GUESTS BEING TESTED BY CDC HAD TESTED POSITIVE ONBOARD FOR INFLUENZA

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES, ON ANTHEM OF THE SEAS, SAYS ITS RECORDS INDICATE NONE OF THE 4 GUESTS BEING TESTED BY CDC HAD BEEN IN CHINA SINCE JAN. 26

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES, ON ANTHEM OF THE SEAS, SAYS WILL DELAY DEPARTURE ‪UNTIL FEB. 8, WHEN WE WILL RECEIVE CONCLUSIVE TEST RESULTS FROM CDC

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN-GUEST, CREWMEMBER GOING FROM, TO, THROUGH MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG, MACAU UNDER 15 DAYS BEFORE SAILING WILL BE UNABLE TO BOARD ITS SHIPS

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN - ANY GUESTS HOLDING CHINESE, HONG KONG, MACAU PASSPORT, REGARDLESS OF WHEN THEY WERE THERE LAST, TO NOT BE ALLOWED TO BOARD ITS SHIPS Source text: (bit.ly/384hLpI) Further company coverage: