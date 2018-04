BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.02

April 26 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

* QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BILLION VERSUS $2.01 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED)

* QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

* COMPANY EXPECTS Q2 ADJUSTED EPS TO BE $1.85 TO $1.90 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS CONSTANT-CURRENCY NET YIELDS TO BE UP IN RANGE OF 1.5% TO 2.0% FOR Q2 OF 2018

* Q2 2018 NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP APPROXIMATELY 5.0% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY

* HAS INCLUDED $173 MILLION AND $678 MILLION OF FUEL EXPENSE IN ITS Q2 AND FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE, RESPECTIVELY

* INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS NET YIELD INCREASE IN RANGE OF 2.0% TO 3.75% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND ABOUT 4.0% AS-REPORTED FOR FULL YEAR

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES -PROJECTED CAPEX FOR FY 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021,2022 ARE $3.4 BILLION, $2.1 BILLION, $2.5 BILLION, $2.5 BILLION AND $2.9 BILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - CAPACITY CHANGES FOR 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 AND 2022 ARE EXPECTED TO BE 3.7%, 6.8%, 4.2%, 7.9% AND 7.6%, RESPECTIVELY

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES - NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.04 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S