BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Says Cancelled 30 Sailings In Southeast Asia Region Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN SAYS CANCELLED 30 SAILINGS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA AND MODIFIED SEVERAL ITINERARIES IN THE REGION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - SEC FILING

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN - CANCELLATION OF SAILINGS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA, MODIFICATION IN ITINERARIES IN REGION TO HAVE ESTIMATED IMPACT OF $0.90/ SHARE IN 2020

* ROYAL CARIBBEAN - IF CO WERE TO CANCEL ALL REMAINING SAILINGS IN ASIA THROUGH APRIL END, WOULD IMPACT 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BY ADDITIONAL $0.30/SHARE

