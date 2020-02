Feb 7 (Reuters) - Royal Catering Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* GROUP RECEIVED A FORMAL EMAIL DATED 6 FEBRUARY 2020 FROM AIRPORT AUTHORITY

* CO’S RESTAURANT WILL BE CLOSED FROM 10 FEB 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* CLOSURE DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DROP IN FLIGHT NUMBERS, WHICH IS LOCATION OF RESTAURANT

* SUBSEQUENT TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE, GROUP WILL CONTINUOUSLY OPERATE SIX RESTAURANTS IN URBAN AREA OF HONG KONG