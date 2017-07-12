FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Royal Dutch Shell says to divest Upstream interests in Ireland for up to $1.23 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 12, 2017 / 9:19 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Royal Dutch Shell says to divest Upstream interests in Ireland for up to $1.23 bln

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* Through Shell Overseas Holdings reached agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board unit to sell shares in Shell E&P Ireland

* Deal to sell shares in Shell E&P Ireland Limited, that holds 45% interest in Corrib Gas Venture for up to $1.23 billion

* Transaction includes initial consideration of $947m and additional payments of up to $285m between 2018-2025, subject to gas price and production‍​

* Deal , which represents Shell’s exit from upstream business in Ireland, is expected to complete in Q2 2018

* CPPIB will be the new Corrib Gas JV partner and Vermilion will become the new operator of the Corrib Gas venture

* Deal to result in an impairment charge of around US$350m, which will be taken in Q2, 2017

* At completion, a negative non-cash cumulative currency translation difference of around US$400m will be released

* Shell will retain presence in Ireland through Aviation JV, Shell and Topaz Aviation Ireland Limited based near Dublin airport Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.