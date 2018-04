BRIEF-Royal Gold Provides Update On Its Fiscal 2018 Q3

April 9 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc:

* ROYAL GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER

* WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, RGLD GOLD AG, SOLD APPROXIMATELY 63,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES DURING FISCAL 2018 Q3

* Q3 DELIVERIES WERE NOT YET IMPACTED BY TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY AT MOUNT MILLIGAN IN EARLY 2018

* ROYAL GOLD - EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

* ROYAL GOLD - EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78 PERCENT TO 5.45 PERCENT SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09 PERCENT NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: