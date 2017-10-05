FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Gold- Repaid $50 mln outstanding balance on revolving credit facility in Q1​
#Market News
October 5, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Royal Gold- Repaid $50 mln outstanding balance on revolving credit facility in Q1​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc

* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2018 first quarter

* Royal Gold Inc- company had approximately 15,000 gold ounces and 470,000 silver ounces in inventory at September 30, 2017

* Royal Gold Inc - unit sold approximately 61,000 gold equivalent ounces comprised of approximately 48,000 gold ounces in Q1​

* Royal Gold - unit sold ‍537,000 silver ounces, 1,170 tonnes of copper related to streaming agreements during Q1​

* Royal Gold Inc - ‍also during Q1, Royal Gold repaid $50 million of outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
