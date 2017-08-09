FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Gold reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31
August 9, 2017 / 9:07 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Royal Gold reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc-

* Royal Gold reports record annual revenue, earnings and cash flow

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $109 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal Gold Inc qtrly volume of 86,700 gold equivalent ounces an increase of 16%

* Royal Gold Inc says entered into a new $1 billion, 5-year revolving credit facility with a final maturity in june 2022

* Royal Gold Inc says new credit facility replaces royal gold's prior $650 million credit facility that was set to mature in march 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

