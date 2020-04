April 15 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV:

* ROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE: KPN AGM APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 8.3 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID IN CASH

* DECIDED TO APPOINT CATHERINE GUILLOUARD AS MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, TO SUCCEED PETER VAN BOMME