BRIEF-Royal London sees no long-term impact from coronavirus on business

March 17 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd:

* IFRS PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED TO £436M (2018: £111M LOSS) DUE TO STRONG INVESTMENT RETURNS

* LIFE AND PENSIONS NEW BUSINESS SALES(2) 5% LOWER

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT(6) UP 22% TO A NEW HIGH OF £139BN

* STRONG NET ASSET MANAGEMENT INFLOWS, UP 29% TO £9,892M

* OUR ROBUST CAPITAL POSITION MEANS WE DO NOT EXPECT CORONAVIRUS TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL LONG-TERM IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS

* PROFITSHARE OF £140M POST-TAX (2018: £150M), 7% LOWER THAN LAST YEAR REFLECTING CONTINUED OUTLOOK FOR LOW INTEREST RATES