BRIEF-Royal London sells Ascentric platform business to M&G

May 27 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd :

* ROYAL LONDON TODAY ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS PLATFORM BUSINESS, ASCENTRIC, TO M&G PLC

* ASCENTRIC IS A LEADING DIGITAL WRAP AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR ADVISERS WITH ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF £14BN, AROUND 1,500 ADVISER RELATIONSHIPS AND OVER 90,000 UNDERLYING CUSTOMERS AND HAS BEEN PART OF ROYAL LONDON SINCE 2007.

* ROYAL LONDON TODAY ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS PLATFORM BUSINESS, ASCENTRIC, TO M&G PLC (M&G) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)