BRIEF-Royal Mail comments on CWU ballot for industrial action

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc:

* RESULT OF CWU BALLOT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION

* ‍HAS TODAY RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM CWU OF RESULTS OF THEIR BALLOT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION​

* ROYAL MAIL PLC SAYS “‍ROYAL MAIL IS VERY DISAPPOINTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CWU MEMBERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF TAKING INDUSTRIAL ACTION”​

* WITH A 74 PER CENT TURNOUT - AND TAKING INTO ACCOUNT FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES WHO ARE NOT UNION MEMBERS (18,000) - 57 PERCENT HAVE BACKED A STRIKE​

* “‍BALLOT RESULT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN THERE WILL BE INDUSTRIAL ACTION”​

* ‍IS COMMITTED TO FURTHER TALKS AS A MATTER OF URGENCY, TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH CWU​

* ROYAL MAIL PLC SAYS ‍“INDUSTRIAL ACTION IS DAMAGING FOR OUR BUSINESS”​

* ‍“THERE ARE NO GROUNDS FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION. WE WANT TO REACH AGREEMENT”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: