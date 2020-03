BRIEF-Royal Mail Says 'Disappointed' CWU Members Voted In Favour Of Industrial Action

March 17 (Reuters) - Royal Mail PLC:

* ROYAL MAIL PLC - OUTCOME OF BALLOT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION

* ROYAL MAIL PLC - RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM CWU OF RESULTS OF ITS ROYAL MAIL MEMBER BALLOT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION.

* ROYAL MAIL - IS DISAPPOINTED CWU MEMBERS HAVE VOTED (94.5 PER CENT) IN FAVOUR OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION

* ROYAL MAIL - AS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS DEVELOPED, HAVE WORKED WITH CWU TO FORMULATE, IMPLEMENT APPROPRIATE SICK PAY AND ABSENCE POLICY FOR COLLEAGUES

* ROYAL MAIL PLC - JOINTLY AGREED POLICY AND COMMUNICATED IT TO COLLEAGUES LAST WEEK

* ROYAL MAIL - COLLEAGUES, INCLUDING THOSE WITH LESS THAN 1-YEAR SERVICE, TO RECEIVE FULL PAY IN RELATION TO ANY CORONAVIRUS ILLNESS OR SELF-ISOLATION