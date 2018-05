May 14 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.01 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* BETA HUNT MINE’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS IS UNDERWAY

* STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS MAY RESULT IN A SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF BETA HUNT

* QTRLY REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $6.3 MILLION WERE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AMOUNT OF $6.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)