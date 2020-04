April 2 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* ROYAL PHILIPS - FDA HAS GRANTED A WAIVER FOR USE OF READILY AVAILABLE CONSUMER MONITORS AT HOME WITH PHILIPS INTELLISITE PATHOLOGY SOLUTION

* ROYAL PHILIPS - FDA TEMPORARILY EXEMPTS RESTRICTIONS FOR REMOTE USE OF PHILIPS INTELLISITE PATHOLOGY SOLUTION FROM MARCH 28, 2020