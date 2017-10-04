BRIEF-Royal Unibrew A/S says entered into an agreement with Gruppo Campari to acquire Terme di Crodo

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S

* Market position in Italy considerably reinforced by the acquisition of the Freedea Lemonsoda business from Gruppo Campari

* Acquisition of Freedea Lemonsoda doubles number of must-stock products in italian business

* Acquisition price of DKK 0.6 billion ; enterprise will be acquired free and clear of debt and liabilities​

* Acquisition is expected to increase revenue in Italy significantly, corresponding to an additional net revenue of dkk 245 million​

* Acquisition is expected to strengthen Royal Unibrew’s earnings per share (eps) already in 2018

* Royal Unibrew A/S says ‍financial target of a medium-term ebit margin of about 16% remains unchanged​