March 10 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S:

* REG-ANNUAL REPORT 2019

* RECOMMEND A DISTRIBUTION OF MORE THAN DKK 1 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS VIA AN INCREASE OF ORDINARY DIVIDEND TO DKK 12.20 PER SHARE

* FY NET REVENUE DKK 7,692 MILLION VERSUS DKK 7,298 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX DKK 1,469 MILLION VERSUS DKK 1,339 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT DKK 1,140 MILLION VERSUS DKK 1,040 MILLION

* IN SPITE OF CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES WITH COVID-19, WE EXPECT IN 2020 TO DELIVER AN EBIT AROUND 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: