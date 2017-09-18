FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Unibrew CEO Jesper Jorgensen resigns
September 18, 2017 / 6:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Royal Unibrew CEO Jesper Jorgensen resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S

* Board of company and CEO Jesper B. Jorgensen have mutually agreed that Jesper B. Jorgensen resigns from his position

* COO, Johannes F.C.M. Savonije will take over position as President & CEO of Royal Unibrew with effect as of Monday

* Kare Schultz, has decided to retire from board of directors of Royal Unibrew with effect as of 1 January 2018

* Royal Unibrew A/S - Board of directors has decided to appoint current deputy chairman of board of directors, Walther Thygesen, as chairman of board

* Changes to board of directors will be effective as per 1 January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
