* - ‍HARTWALL CAPITAL OY AB SOLD ITS INDIRECT HOLDING OF SHARES THROUGH COMPANY HC HOLDING OY AB IN ROYAL UNIBREW ​

* ‍HARTWALL CAPITAL OY AB‘S TOTAL HOLDING OF SHARES IN ROYAL UNIBREW A/S IS 0% OF SHARE CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)