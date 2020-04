BRIEF-Royal Unibrew Q1 EBIT Down At DKK 200 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S:

* Q1 2020 TRADING STATEMENT

* DELIVERED A FINANCIAL RESULT FOR Q1 IN 2020 IN LINE WITH RESULT OF LAST YEAR DESPITE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 VIRUS

* Q1 NET REVENUE DKK 1,524 MILLION VERSUS DKK 1,521 MILLION YEAR AGO

* YEAR STARTED STRONGLY AND AHEAD OF LAST YEAR IN BOTH JANUARY AND FEBRUARY

* INITIAL MOMENTUM WAS DRIVEN BY GREAT INNOVATION INITIATIVES SUCH AS LAUNCH OF NEW ROYAL 0,0% BEER IN DENMARK AND JAFFA JUICY IN FINLAND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN MARCH, ON-TRADE BUSINESS PARTICULARLY IN ITALY AND DENMARK WAS IMPACTED BY COVID-19 REGULATIONS LEADING TO A PERFORMANCE BELOW LAST YEAR

* EBIT FOR Q1 2020 WAS DKK 11 MILLION LOWER THAN IN 2019 AND AMOUNTED TO DKK 200 MILLION (2019: DKK 211 MILLION)

* VOLUMES FOR Q1 2020 WERE IN LINE WITH Q1 2019 AND AMOUNTED TO 2.2 MILLION HECTOLITERS

* AS ANNOUNCED IN MARCH 2020 SITUATION ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC REDUCES FINANCIAL VISIBILITY AND 2020 OUTLOOK IS CONSEQUENTLY SUSPENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)